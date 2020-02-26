Elli AvrRam Reveals What She’d Do If She Wakes Up As Controversial Star Rakhi Sawant & It’s AMUSING!

Elli AvrRam, who was last seen in Malang, impressed everybody with her spectacular performance in the film. Post the release of the film, Elli AvrRam has been talking about her experience of working with Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri.

During one of the many interviews, Elli was asked what would she do if she wakes up as Rakhi Sawant and her reply was hilarious. Elli was talking to Bollywood Hungama when during a game she was asked this question. Elli revealed what would be the first thing she would do.

A startled Elli said, “I will make a video talking about some topic.” She was then asked what she will do if she wakes up as Anil Kapoor as well. The actress replied by saying, “Oh wow! I would just admire myself in the mirror.”

Talking about Aditya Roy Kapoor and what qualities of his would she want in her boyfriend, Elli said, “I don’t know him that well. But you know, from a shallow point of view, I would want his height.” She goes on to talk about how she either like tall boys or short boy. She also praises Aditya Roy Kapur’s raw look from the film Malang.

On the professional front, Elli is basking on the glory of the success of Mohit Suri”s Malang. The film has said to have collected over Rs 50 crore at the box-office since its release. Malang starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

