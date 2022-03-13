In just 16 days, Gangubai Kathiawadi has gone past the lifetime numbers of the Hindi version of Pushpa. The Allu Arjun starrer had collected 108.50 crore* in 13 weeks and now the Alia Bhatt film has managed to do that in just a little over two weeks. The film has been continuing to do quite well and will in fact keep collecting for the remaining five days of the week as well.

The film brought in 4 crore* more, though its growth could well have been a lot more if not for the competition from The Kashmir Files and to some extent Radhe Shyam as well, between which over 10 crores came on Saturday.

However, now that it was unfair for the film since there was and always will be competition and in that aspect, Gangubai Kathiawadi was lucky to have a clean run for two straight weeks, since Jhund couldn’t score much.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi stands at 112.39 crore* now 117 crore would be achieved today. Post that it would be about going past the lifetime numbers of Ram Leela [118.70 crore*] on Monday, which it should eventually end up doing rather comfortably.

*Estimates. Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

