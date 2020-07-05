Gal Gadot At The Worldwide Box Office: From Fast & Furious To Wonder Woman, Check Out Her Top 10 Grossers

Gal Gadot hit the limelight with her big Hollywood debut through the 2009 film Fast & Furious. The film didn’t just prove to be a huge success which already was a notable franchise by then, it also proved to be a blessing for Gadot’s career.

Later she also worked in big DC films like Justice League & Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The films couldn’t perform up to their potential but were still very good grossers.

But it is her role as Wonder Woman in the 2017 film which made her really big worldwide. Let’s have a look at the Top 10 grossers of Gal Gadot.

1) Furious 7

The 2015 Fast & Furious film did humongous business at the Box Office as the people all over the world in large numbers watched it in memory of Paul Walker. Furious 7 did a worldwide business of $1,515 million and tops the highest grossers chart of Gal Gadot. Apart from her and Paul Walker, the film also starred Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, and others in lead.

2) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

The DC Entertainment film which brought Batman and Superman opposite each other did a business of $874 million. The film featured Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and starred Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill as Batman & Superman respectively. Directed by Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is 2nd highest grosser of Gal Gadot.

3) Wonder Woman

A solo film on Wonder Woman was made in 2017 and it turned out to be huge. Wonder Woman received a huge response from the audience and is probably one of the biggest hits of the DC Universe. According to Box Office Mojo, the film did a business of $822 million.

4) Fast & Furious 6

The 2013 Fast & Furious film did an excellent business of $789 million worldwide.

5) Justice League

Justice League starring all the big DC stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa in their respective superhero avatars was bound to be a big release of the year. Released amidst huge expectations, the film disappointed and collected just $658 million. The Snyder Cut version of the film is slated to release next year and is being awaited by the fans desperately.

6) Fast Five

The 2011 F&F film was huge at the Box Office as it did a business of $626 million.

7) Ralph Breaks the Internet

In the animation film, Gal Gadot gave her voice to a character named Shank. It was a sequel to the successful 2012 film Wreck-It Ralph and did a business of $529 million.

8) Fast & Furious

The Fast & Furious film and also the debut film of Gal Gadot scored $360 million at the worldwide box office which was very good back in 2009.

9) Knight and Day

The James Mangold directed film released in 2010 and starred Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in lead. It did a worldwide business of $262 million.

10) Date Night

Starring Steve Carell & Tina Fey, Mark Ruffalo along with Gal Gadot, the 2010 comedy film did a business of $152 million at the worldwide box office.

Which is your most favourite film among these?

