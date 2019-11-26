Frozen 2 Box Office Day 4: Drops On Monday But Overall Total Is Still Very Good

Frozen 2 Box Office: Disney’s latest Hollywood release witnessed a usual Monday drop at the Box Office after coming out of a very good first weekend. The film surpassed all the expectations on the Day 1 itself as it collected more than the lifetime business of Frozen.

Frozen 2 earned 3.35 crores on Day 1, jumped on Saturday & Sunday to earn 7.10 crores & 8.65 crores respectively to take the weekend business to 19.10 crores. However, the film dropped on Monday as the collections came down by the rate of around 50%.

Frozen 2 earned 1.75 crores approx on Monday which takes the 4 day business near 21 crores mark. Even though the collections have come down the overall total is still very good. The film is targetting family audience and kids and hence the collections will remain on the lower side till Thursday. But the numbers will pick up again in the second weekend as the target audience will be back to the theatres.

Meanwhile, Frozen 2 co-directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee say creating a sequel of Frozen was very hard, as they wanted to explore new places and introduce new characters without losing the essence of the story.

Set in fantastical land of Arendelle, Frozen” is a story of two sisters Elsa and Anna who are on a path of finding acceptance and love, while trying to save their kingdom infused with heart-touching music and emotions. Elsa is struggling to accept her magical icy powers and effervescent Anna is trying to find a bond with her sister

Frozen 2 brings back their story as they continue on the journey of finding their own self, by tracing their past and piecing it together with their present.

“Making the sequel was extremely challenging. We wanted to have our characters go to a different place and go outside of Arendelle. And we knew we wanted to have new characters to expand this world a bit,” Buck said.

