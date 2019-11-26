Yamadonga: SS Rajamouli & Jr.NTR’s Fantasy Thriller To Soon Release In Tamil

Tollywood Hitmaker SS Rajamouli and Telugu Superstar Jr.NTR have been in the news all over following their upcoming film, RRR. Prior to RRR the director-actor duo of Rajamouli and Jr.NTR had worked together three times to deliver successful films including Student No.1 (2001), Simhadri (2003) & Yamagonda (2007).

The latest news related to the director-actor duo is their fantasy action comedy film Yamagonda will soon be releasing in Tamil after a humongous gap of 12 years.

The original(Telugu), when released was a runaway success, as the audience loved the film and appreciated both Jr.NTR and Rajamouli for their work.

The film was also dubbed in Hindi a year after its release and was named Lok Parlok.

Apart from Jr.NTR, Yamadonga also stars Mamta Mohandas, Priyamani, Mohan Babu, Khushboo, Brahmanandam, Ali along with others.

Talking about Rajamouli and Jr.NTR’s RRR, the magnum opus also stars superstar Ram Charan along with English theatre artist Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.

RRR is a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

70% Shoot of the film has already been completed and is expected to wrap in early 2020.

While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju.

“RRR” will release worldwide on July 30, 2020, in 10 Indian languages. Presented by D. Parvathy, the film is going to be produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

