Fast & Furious Box Office Facts: From Marking Full Fledged Comeback Of Vin Diesel To Being His Top Grosser

After the huge success of the first two films of Fast & Furious franchise, the third installment, Furious: Tokyo Drift proved to be a disappointment. Even though the film had a cameo of Vin Diesel, who had quit the series after the first part, it couldn’t translate the curiosity into the expected number of footfalls.

However, the makers returned with yet another part in 2009 and it struck gold. Titled Fast & Furious, the 2009 film was 4th part of the franchise and took its value to another level.

Directed by Justin Lin, Fast & Furious starred Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, John Ortiz and others in lead. The film also marked the entry of Gal Gadot who played the character of Gisele. Let’s have a look at some of the interesting box office facts about the film.

1) Fast & Furious did a worldwide business of $360.36 million and domestic business of $155.06 million according to Box Office Mojo.

2) The international contribution was also good as it collected more than $200 million outside the USA. While the UK contributed best $20.54 million, Germany & France followed with $15.42 million and $14.83 million respectively. The film also did a business of $14.29 million in Russia & $10.19 million in Japan.

3) After a dip in the franchise value with Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious gave the much-needed respite. The film also marked a full-fledged comeback of Vin Diesel in the franchise.

4) The film was made on a budget of $85 million which was huge considering the cost of previous films of the franchise. And all the investments were worth it as it crossed the business of all previous F&F films with a huge margin.

5) Needless to say, Fast & Furious also became Vin Diesel’s highest-grossing film as lead hero till that time.

6) Fast & Furious proved to be 17th highest-grossing film of 2009 globally and in the US as well.

