Did You Know? Amjad Khan AKA Gabbar Singh Of Sholay Took As Many As 40 Retakes To Perfect The Iconic Dialogue – [Fact-O-Meter]

There wouldn’t be a single person in India, who isn’t aware of Sholay. Even one who didn’t have an idea what cinema is all about would have at least heard the name of this Bollywood cult. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan and others in lead, the film sits right at the top whenever we talk about the best of Indian cinema.

Released in 1975, the Ramesh Sippy directorial has several popular anecdotes of its own. From being called a risky affair to going over budget, there are tons of stories associated with the cult. But here, in today’s Fact-O-Meter‘s article, we’ll be taking a look at lesser-known fact about one iconic dialogue from the film.

“Kitney aadmi the?” Whenever we hear this dialogue, a scene featuring Amjad Khan aka Gabbar standing on a rock comes to our mind. There’s nothing special about the line, but the way in which it was pulled off, simply hats off to it. His arrogance oozes out in that particular scene. But did you know, Khan was actually very nervous before bringing out a perfect dialogue delivery?

Yes, you read that right! The ruthless looking Amjad Khan was very nervous and it took as many as 40 retakes to shoot the dialogue and overall scene to the perfection. Now, that talks a lot of Ramesh Sippy’s patience.

Meanwhile, recently Amitabh Bachchan, who had wooed the audience with his unforgettable performance as Jai in Sholay, took to Instagram and revisited Sholay memories as the film entered 45th year.

He posted a black and white picture that shows him attending the film’s premiere along with his late parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, and wife Jaya Bachchan, who essayed the role of a widow.

“At the Premiere of SHOLAY .. 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied moi .. how pretty Jaya looks .. This was the 35 mm print at the Premiere .. the 70mm Stereo sound print , first time in India was stuck in Customs.. but after the Premiere got over by midnight, we got news that the 70mm print was out of Customs .. we told Ramesh ji to get it to the Minerva .. it came .. the first Indian film on 70mm Stereo .. and I sat on the floor of the Balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished seeing this amazing result till 3 in the morning,” Big B recalled.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput News: Family Lawyer’s ‘Strangulation’ Claim Addressed By AIIMS Chief

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube