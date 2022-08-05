It was a decent first week for Ek Villain Returns as 32.50 crores* came in. The film was powered primarily by the opening weekend footfalls, especially on Saturday when over 9 crores came in. Reason being that during the weekdays, only 9 crores* more were accumulated m, which is at least 4-5 crores short of what one expected after a good first day and then the third day.

Advertisement

It’s apparent that the appreciation was primarily in the pockets with hardcore mass centres still managing to bring some sort of moolah. Moreover, since the film is catering primarily to the single screen markets, even if the footfalls are better than some of the other films which did such kind of business, the collections are lesser due to lower priced tickets.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, now the best case scenario for Ek Villain Returns is 42-44 crores, when at the time of release it seemed like 50 crores would be surpassed rather comfortably. During pre-pandemic this would have been termed disappointing since the first one was such a major superhit and now the second instalment is doing only around 40% of its business. However, with a very different market scenario today, the fact that these are face saving numbers at least is something that works and is to be content with.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Ek Villain Returns Box Office: Keeps Its Place Intact Amongst John Abraham’s Top 10 Weekends

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram