Ek Villain Returns Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Mohit Suri’s psychological action thriller film is a sequel to the 2014 release starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor. The first installment was a sleeper hit at the box office.

However, the second installment performed a bit lower than expected. The film stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the lead. It has been receiving mixed to negative reviews from audiences as well as critics.

Ideally, Ek Villian Returns should hold at around the 4 crores mark on Monday which would have also paved the way to enter the 50 crore mark lifetime. However, the film only managed to collect Rs 3.02 crores on Monday. Now it’s more than 50 % drop when compared to opening day collection which stood at Rs 7 crore.

Over the weekend too Mohit Suri’s film performed well at the ticket windows bringing in Rs 7.47 cr on Day 2. It also managed to grow a little more on Sunday and earn around Rs 9.02 cr thereby making it a total of 23.54 crore on its first weekend. However, the latest trade reports are suggesting that the film is likely to bring in Rs 2-3 crore more on Day 5.

Ek Villain Returns‘s collection will then stand at around Rs 28-29.56 crores. Ideally, the first week of 35 crores was required to ensure a good final haul but the film is likely to earn a bit above the 32 crores mark.

Meanwhile, we also told you that the latest release has turned out to be in John Abraham’s top-10 highest opener list and Arjun Kapoor’s top-5 highest opener list. For AK, his all-time highest is Gunday which had opened up at 15.86 crores, his 2nd highest opener is 2 States which collected 12.28 crore followed by Half Girlfriend and Ki & Ka which minted 10.27 crore and 7.30 crore, respectively.

