Ajay Devgn is back as the mastermind Vijay Salgaonkar with Drishyam 2 and the audiences seem to be loving him. Filled with jaw-dropping twists and turns, the sequel has been performing well in the two days since its release but is its advance booking for day 3 impressive? Keep reading to know about it.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriyan Saran and others reprising their roles from the 2015 prequel, as well as Akshaye Khanna. Drishyam (2015) was an official remake of Mohanlal’s film of the same name and was a box office success back then – fetching highly positive reviews. This time too it’s impressive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, let’s see how Drishyam 2 is faring in day 3 advance bookings across the major centres in our country.

Delhi NCR

15-20% of Drishyam 2 shows are almost full and a few more are filling fast.

Pune

Around half of the shows are on the filling fast side and 15-20% of shows will get houseful real soon.

Mumbai

Similar to Pune, even Mumbai has almost half of the shows on the filling fast side, out of which 20% of the shows are soon to see houseful boards.

Chennai

Though the number of shows for Drishyam 2 is few here, a little more than half shows are on the verge of getting fully occupied. 30-35% shows apart from that are soon to get full.

Ahmedabad

The party is just getting started for Ahmedabad as around 35% of shows are about to max their pax, out of which few shows are already houseful.

Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, around 24% of shows are almost full with more than that filling fast

Hyderabad

Interestingly, in Hyderabad, over 20% of shows are fast filling while nearly 30% are almost full.

Kolkata

Drishyam 2 seems to be underperforming a lot in Kolkata. The advance booking suggests that only around 5% of shows are almost full and over 20% are filling fast

As of today, Abhishek Pathak has collected Rs 36.97 crore in its two-day tun box office run – Rs 15.38 crore on its opening day and Rs. 21.50 crore yesterday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Goes On An Overdrive On Saturday, Records Excellent Collections

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News