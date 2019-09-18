Dream Girl Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: Shows A Surprising Trend!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s latest release, Dream Girl, is turning out to a be a super successful affair at the box office as it is managing its strong hold amongst the cinegoers!

As per the early trends flowing in, the movie has earned in the range of 7-7.50 crores, which is more than impressive considering it was a working day and the previous day’s number in fact remained to be 7.43 crores. The movie so far is maintaining a stronger than stable run!

While the overall collections remain to be in the range of 59-59.5 crores. It will be exciting to see if the movie ends up as another super hit in Ayushmann’s kitty after back to back successes that he’s already been giving since 2017.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has wished Raaj Shaandilyaa, director of his new film “Dream Girl”, on his birthday. The actor, incidentally celebrated his birthday on Saturday, and he added said that the films success is the best birthday gift for both of them.

The actor took to Twitter on Monday afternoon and shared a still from the set of the film. He wrote: “Happy Bday Raaj Shandilya @writerraj! This was day-1 of shoot of #Dreamgirl on the banks of Yamuna in Mathura. This film’s success has been the best bday gift for us. Shine on my friend!”

Raaj replied to Ayushmann’s tweet, “Thankkkk uuuu sooo much bhai for ur love, blessings & support…#DREAMGIRL is d biggest gift for me…#KaramhiPOOJAhai”.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, “Dream Girl“, a romantic comedy, also features Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht and Manjot Singh.

