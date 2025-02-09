Pete Davidson’s animated action comedy Dog Man is performing well at the box office in North America. It is set to cross the first significant milestone domestically this weekend. It debuted at #1 in North America with its strong opening weekend collection and is expected to continue that on its second weekend as well. Scroll below for more.

Directed by Peter Hastings, the animated feature was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures. It has received excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes from both the audience and critics. The critics gave it 80%, and their collective review read, “Realizing Dav Pilkey’s canine creation with a frenzied energy that never lets up, Dog Man will delight kids while throwing their parents a bone.” The audience rating stands at 85% from over 1000+ verified ratings.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Dog Man will beat Love Hurts at the US box office. The animated feature collected a solid $3.2 million on its second Friday, facing a dip of 69.9% from last Friday when it was released. Compared to Kung Fu Panda 3, it is lagging behind, as the Kung Fu Panda film grossed $5.2 million on its second Friday. However, it is still showing a promising performance, as the film hits a $43.6 million cume in just 8 days in the United States.

The animated feature will cross the $50 million mark during this weekend. The Captain Underpants spin-off is expected to earn $11 million to $14 million during its 2nd three-day weekend. The film has earned $4.4 million overseas, and it has reached the $48.08 million mark worldwide. It is the second highest-grossing film of 2025, behind Gerard Butler starrer Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’s $53.28 million global cume.

As per the predictions, Dog Man might become the highest-grossing film of the year after this weekend, maybe for a brief period, but it will have that title. The Peter Hastings-helmed Dog Man was released in the theatres on January 31.

