The much-awaited Marvel flick after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is currently getting a lot of rave reviews. Fans especially are going berserk over the cameos and storyline of the latest Marvel film. Although it is doing wonders at the box, now let’s see its advance booking status.

Advertisement

The film has been directed by Sam Raimi directorial, stars Benedict as Stephan Strange, along with Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The MCU film also features a number of exciting cameos.

Advertisement

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will set the future of the upcoming Marvel films in phase 4 and a lot is expected to happen in other projects. Meanwhile, let’s have look at advance booking of the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer in major Indian cities for the day.

Mumbai

Just like yesterday, the IMAX screens of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness are fully packed. On the other hand, the regular shows are still at 50%.

Delhi

The advance booking for the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has increased today as currently 80% of shows are booked. While IMAX already has 100% occupancy.

Bengaluru

Similar to Mumbai and Delhi, all the IMAX screens are fully booked for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, while 80% of regular shows are occupied.

Hyderabad

Although the advance booking is dipped a little bit in Hyderabad but it is expected that, as the day progresses, shows in the region will be fully booked. Currently, 70% of shows are booked.

Ahmedabad

Even with the fewer amounts of screens, the advance booking for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness in Ahmedabad is currently at 50%.

Pune

As of now, the advance booking for the day is just 40%, however, it is expected to get better by the second half of the day.

Chennai

Chennai doesn’t disappoint in terms of advance booking as more than 80% of shows are currently booked for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and it is filling faster.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 23 Early Trends (Hindi): Even ‘Avengers’ Aren’t Enough To Stop Rocky Bhai’s Storm!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube