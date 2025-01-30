Shahid Kapoor is coming to the big screens with his yearly treat, and the anticipation is high. He was last seen in the sci-fi romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Cine-goers are excited to see what he has to serve on the platter. The advance booking commenced yesterday and is showing some growth at the box office. Scroll below for the latest updates.

Crosses 50L milestone!

As mentioned above, the advance booking commenced on January 29. It began on a decent note, adding 21.39 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) to the kitty. As per Sacnilk, the pre-sales have grown to 58.57 lakh as of 11 AM today. This is an impressive boost of around 173%.

This upcoming action thriller Deva might see a significant boost through over-the-counter ticket sales if word-of-mouth turns out to be positive.

Deva is releasing in theatres tomorrow. The last 24 hours are highly crucial, and it is expected to show 2X growth and cross the 1 crore mark.

More about Deva

The action thriller is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, who marks his directorial debut in the Hindi films. Pooja Hegde stars as the leading lady opposite Shahid Kapoor. The supporting cast also features Pavail Gulati, Kubbra Sait, Pravesh Rana among others.

Deva is produced by Zee Studios, Roy Kapur Films and co-produced by Malvika Khatri.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

