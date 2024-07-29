Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine debuted at record-breaking opening weekend. The Third instalment, which sees Ryan Reynolds’ chatty Deadpool teaming up with Hugh Jackman’s grumpy Wolverine, shattered records around the world, including the biggest opening and overall gross for an R-rated movie ever.

Deadpool and Wolverine made an estimated $438.3 million globally, including $205 million domestically, making it the 8th highest-grossing opening of all time on the home front.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman drove audiences to the theatre and also garnered acclaim from both critics and audiences alike, securing the Second Highest MCU audience score behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, tied for first place.

Here’s a list of the feats of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine:

Scores high grade in CinemaScore

As one of the year’s most anticipated films, Deadpool & Wolverine did not disappoint the audience who gave the action-packed superhero buddy film “A” CinemaScore on opening night.

Scores Second highest MCU audience score ever on Rotten Tomatoes

Audiences adore the third installment in the Deadpool franchise. On the review aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes, Deadpool and Wolverine have the second-highest audience score in MCU movie history. The film scored an impressive 97%, just a point behind a pair of movies tied for first place. Here are the five highest-rated MCU films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 98% Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 98% Deadpool and Wolverine – 97% Spider-Man: Far From Home – 95% Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – 94%

Deadpool and Wolverine have a lower 80% critic score than Deadpool 1 & 2, which has 85% and 84% critic scores.

Deadpool and Wolverine scored the second-highest IMBD score for MCU films.

D&W’s early reception suggests MCU has a bonafide hit on their hands. The film scores 8.3 on IMDb after 11000 votes, making it the second highest-rated MCU film on the site. Avengers Endgame’ and ‘Infinity War’ are both tied for the first place with 8.4.

Highest R-Rated Opening of All-Time Both Worldwide and Domestic Box Office

With a $438.3M worldwide haul, including $205M domestic earnings, Deadpool & Wolverine beat its predecessor, 2016 Deadpool, as the Highest-rated opening of all time.

Highest domestic opening weekend of 2024 and the eighth biggest domestic opening of all time

With $205 million at the domestic box office, it is now the highest-grossing opening weekend film of 2024. Only nine films in Hollywood history have crossed the $200 million milestone in their domestic opening weekends, and Deadpool and Wolverine ranks eighth on the coveted list.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

