De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Ajay Devgn Starrer Takes An Unexpected Start!

De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Ajay Devgn, after a shining start with Total Dhamaal this year is back with this very unconventional romantic-drama. Targeted at the youth, this has some double meaning jokes which might be a little too much for the family audience.

The movie took a 25-30% morning occupancy yesterday, which was neither great nor bad. Yes, it was 4th highest of the year but all of the other movies picked up very well with the word of mouth. It’s too early to judge De De Pyaar De’s word of mouth so soon, Monday would be the right time to do so.

Trade pundits didn’t just expect a double-digit opening for the film but also predicted it to go over 14 crores. But, unfortunately, the film has not reached that number. As per the early trends, the movie has earned in the range of 9.50 crores to 11.50 crores. This is way lower than expected, but the reviews weren’t as bad as bad movies. It will show good growth today and over the weekend.

De De Pyaar De, also starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan. It tells a story of how a 50-year-old falls for a girl much younger than him, and what happens when she meets his former wife. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It had paid previews from the late evening of May 16 and properly released on May 17.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!