Darbar Box Office Day 1: Rajinikanth Starrer’s Opening Is More Than The Collective Day 1 Business Of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & Chhapaak

Darbar Box Office: Rajinikanth’s latest release Darbar has proved the stardom of the superstar again. The film collected 32.5 crores on Day 1 which is best among all the films released this week. Also, the Day 1 business of Darbar is better than the total of both Bollywood films Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (15.10 crores) & Chhapaak’s (4.77 crores) Day 1 which becomes just 19.87 crores.

However, this film of Rajinikanth has slightly underperformed compared to his films like 2.0 which collected way better on Day 1. Also, the opening day of Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil released last year was more than 35 crores which makes the numbers of Darbar look a little short.

Anyway, the film was a Thursday release and it’s expected to make a huge mark in the extended weekend. Also, there’s a Pongal holiday period ahead which will definitely help the film and boost its business.

Meanwhile, superstar Rajinikanth recently said tha he doesn’t see any progress in his acting, adding that the more you work, the more confident you get.

“I don’t see any progress in my acting. In the beginning of our career, we all feel a little shy and nervous but as you work more, it increases your confidence. I think acting mainly depends on the director and how he extracts acting from an actor,”

Rajinikanth, who has featured in 160 films in a 45-year career added: “I also feel that reacting to a situation or your co-actors’ dialogues is what acting is about. Some actors are natural, and some are spontaneous. I don’t see any change in my acting when I look back at my career,”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!