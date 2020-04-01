Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office: The buzz was a real high for 2018’s Diwali release featuring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and others. The magnum opus was in the news for several reasons and it witnessed a historical start at the ticket windows. But what followed post its opening day was a fall like ninepins.

Making most of its Diwali festive season, Thugs Of Hindostan opened with a staggering figure of 50.75 crores but thanks its poor content and unprecedented buzz, the negative word-of-mouth spread like a wildfire all over the social media. Post then, it was just a matter of days as despite hitting a half-century on the opening day itself, the periodic drama ended its theatrical run at 145.29 crores.

Take a look at Thugs Of Hindostan’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 50.75 crores

Day 2- 28.25 crores

Day 3- 22.75 crores

Day 4- 17.25 crores

First weekend (extended)- 119 crores

Day 5- 5.50 crores

Day 6- 4.35 crores

Day 7- 3.50 crores

Day 8- 2.60 crores

First week (extended)- 134.95 crores

Day 9- 1.25 crores

Day 10- 1.75 crores

Day 11- 2.46 crores

Day 12- 0.90 crores

Day 13- 0.90 crores

Day 14- 0.80 crores

Day 15- 0.73 crores

Second week- 8.79 crores (143.74 crores)

Rest of the days- 1.55 crores (145.29 crores)

Lifetime- 145.29 crores

(Note: the collections are for Hindi version only)

