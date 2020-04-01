WHAT! Wrestlemania 36 Results LEAKED? The Verdict Of Braun Strowman VS Goldberg & Other Matches Surfaces Online

WWE’s main event Wrestlemania 36 has gone through several hurdles but the buzz is still intact amongst the fans. Apart from The Undertaker vs AJ Styles, the other matchup that everyone is looking forward to is the one on one fight between Goldberg and Braun Strowman. Braun came in as a replacement after Roman Reigns backed out due to his health issues.

As we all know, due to coronavirus pandemic, several changes were made for the big event and reportedly the matches have been taped in the last week. Now, as the event is just a few days away from going on air, the rumours regarding the results are making noise. As far as the Universal Championship is concerned, it is learnt that Braun has defeated Goldberg, to take away the title. Also, Sasha Banks is the new SmackDown Women’s Champion, as per the pictures going viral on the internet.

While many of the fans might get upset due to such a piece of rumours doing rounds, WWE has a reason to calm as the company has already shot two different outcomes for each match and following strict measures to avoid any leaks of the results, as per the report in wwfoldschool.com.

Meanwhile, talking about The Undertaker vs AJ Styles match, the phenom’s return wasn’t planned for Wrestlemania 36 as AJ was engaged in a feud with Randy Orton, earlier this year. But due to some reasons, the storyline was dropped and RKO’s focus was shifted to Rated R Superstar, Edge.

