Rashami Desai REACTS To Sidharth Shukla’s News Of Entering Naagin 4!

Television beauty Rashami Desai has been making headlines ever since her entry into Bigg Boss 13. The actress made a lot of noise over her bittersweet relation with the Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla in the house. Now, it is being reported that Shukla has been roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin and here’s what the diva has to say about it.

While Rashami Desai has made an entry into Naagin 4 as a replacement to Jasmin Bhasin’s character, reports suggest Sidharth Shukla has been roped to build the excitement around the show further. Previously, things didn’t work out well on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak, which eventually led to the show getting shelved. However, the actress is quite positive about their reunion this time.

When asked about the rumours of Sid getting roped in for the show, Rashami said, “It is Ekta show’s she will decide who she wants to cast. I don’t know who she has finalised, but if he comes on board and is going to be a part of Naagin 4, I am sure we are going to have a lot of fun. Because as actors we are very professionals and people have enjoyed our chemistry in the past.”

The Uttaran actress also spoke about the finale act performed by the duo which created a lot of noise. “I had a lot of fun shooting for the finale act. We quite enjoyed shooting for the finale act. Post that act things became quite good between us. It was like a real-life scene as we actually sometimes behaved like that with other (laughs). We used to argue a lot, but once the camera used to roll, we used to behave as if nothing happened between us. While shooting for the finale act we behaved like kids,” shared the actress.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!