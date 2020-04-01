Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt’s Wedding To Witness Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Presence?

Jennifer Aniston has a complicated history when it comes to love life. The FRIENDS actress married Brad Pitt in 2000 but called it quits in 2005. Post that she got hitched to Justin Theroux in 2015 but they got divorced too in 2017. Now, rumours of reconciliation with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor have been doing the rounds and a wedding is reportedly on the cards.

For a while now, rumours have been rife that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reconciled, and are planning a beach wedding all over again, similar to their first one. While earlier it was reported that Bradley Cooper and BFF Courteney Cox are some names that have been included in the guest list, now recent reports suggest ex-husband Justin Theroux will be a part of the big day too.

While Jen has been in a cordial relationship with both her exes, we wonder how normal will it be to witness her getting married to her first husband, in front of her second. That’s something that only Jennifer Aniston can pull off maybe!

Meanwhile, some even say that Brad and Jen are considering having twins through surrogacy. In contrast, some other news suggests that The Morning Show actress is considering adopting a kid, and Brad who has already adopted 3 kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie has been actively supporting her decision, and with the adoption process.

While there remains no official confirmation from either sides, we wonder if Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are really considering taking their relationship to the next level, or if it’s just a hoax and they’re only good friends.

What do y’all think? Share with us in the comment section below.

