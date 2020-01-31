Street Dancer 3D Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer latest Bollywood dance film has followed quite an underwhelming trend at the Box Office. The film took a below-par start and continued without proper growth in the weekend and hold in weekdays.

Remo D’Souza directed film collected 56.77 crores in the first week which is not a bad total but not a good one either. Ideally, it should have collected 70-75 crores in week 1 and then in 2nd week or 3rd weekend, it could’ve aimed for 100 crores mark. However, the kind of trend it has followed, it seems the lifetime business of the film will be in the 70-75 crores range.

Have a look at the Daily breakdown of the film so far:

Day 1: 10.26 crores

Day 2: 13.21 crores

Day 3: 17.76 crores

First Weekend: 41.23 crores

Day 4: 4.65 crores

Day 5: 3.88 crores

Day 6: 3.58 crores

Day 7: 3.43 crores

First Week: 56.77 crores

Note: The film is still running in theatres and the breakdown will be updated regularly. Stay tuned and bookmark this page for the latest updates.

