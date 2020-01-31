Panga Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Kangana Ranaut Starrer

Panga Box Office: Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga which locked horns with Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D has performed way below expectations at the ticket windows. After taking a start of 2.70 crores, the slice of life film did see an improvement over the weekend but it was of no or less use as the numbers remained on the lower side.

Although Panga saw good critics’ reviews working in the favour, the word-of-mouth amongst the audience wasn’t that extraordinary. Further, the limited ‘class’ appeal of film restricted the much-needed miraculous turnaround in numbers. The weekdays trending too was neither promising.

Here’s the day-wise breakdown of Panga:

Day 1- 2.70 crores

Day 2- 5.61 crores

Day 3- 6.60 crores

First weekend- 14.91 crores

Day 4- 1.65 crores

Day 5- 1.65 crores

Day 6- 1.62 crores

Day 7- 1.53 crores

First week- 21.36

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, “Panga” also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. Released on 24th January, the film revolves around a Kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood.

Meanwhile, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari recently said that she would have no issues making a biopic on Kangana Ranaut.

“I have no issues in making a biopic on Kangana Ranaut if she allows me to do so. But I think there are still many things to come her way. Let her get married and then I’ll think of making a biopic on her. After acting in ‘Thalaivi’, even Kangana gave a thought about making a biopic on her,” said the director.

