Race 2 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Saif Ali Khan-John Abraham-Deepika Padukone’s 2013 Thriller

Race 2 Box Office: Featuring Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead, the film was a sequel to 2008’s success Race. Helmed by hit duo of Abbas-Mustan, Race 2 wasn’t that high in merits but had enough twists to make it a success.

Released on the eve of 26th January, Race 2 took a good start of 15.12 crores. The chartbuster music and sequel factor did the trick on opening day. Further, the film managed to cross the 100 crore barrier due to the fair word-of-mouth. The film was highly praised for its sleek look and the direction of Abbas-Mustan.

Apart from the lead cast, Race 2 also featured Amisha Patel and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.

Take a look at Race 2’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 15.12 crores

Day 2- 20.70 crores

Day 3- 15.55 crores

First weekend- 51.37 crores

Day 4- 7.50 crores

Day 5- 6.50 crores

Day 6- 5.75 crores

Day 7- 5 crores

First week- 76.12 crores

Day 8- 3.40 crores

Day 9- 2.20 crores

Day 10- 3.20 crores

Day 11- 2.30 crores

Day 12- 1.75 crores

Day 13- 1.50 crores

Day 14- 1.10 crores

Second week- 15.45 crores (91.57 crores)

Third week- 5.20 crores (96.77 crores)

Fourth week- 2 crores (98.77 crores)

Fifth week- 1 crore (99.77 crores)

Post fifth week- 2.23 crores (102 crores)

Lifetime- 102 crores

