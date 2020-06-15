Madras Cafe Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of John Abraham’s 2013 Action Thriller

Madras Cafe Box Office: Released in 2013, the film was a welcome change from John Abraham. Made strictly for a niche audience, the political action thriller sustained pretty well on the commercial front.

Set in the 1980s and early 1990s, Madras Cafe had a backdrop of Indian intervention in the Sri Lankan civil war and the assassination of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The film received applauds in acting and direction department. It was a Plus affair at the box office.

Surrounded by a moderate buzz, Madras Cafe opened with a number of 5.23 crores. Due to positive reviews and good word-of-mouth, the film enjoyed an impressive trending on weekdays. It ended the lifetime journey at 45 crores.

Take a look at the daily breakdown of Madras Cafe:

Day 1- 5.23 crores

Day 2- 7.18 crores

Day 3- 8.60 crores

First weekend- 21.01 crores

Day 4- 3.05 crores

Day 5- 3.14 crores

Day 6- 3.86 crores

Day 7- 2.75 crores

First week- 33.81 crores

Second week- 8.63 crores (42.44 crores)

Post second week- 2.56 crores

Lifetime- 45 crores

