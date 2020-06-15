DC Trivia #30: The Dark Knight Rises’ Batsuit Consists Of THIS Many Separate Pieces & It’ll Surely SHOCK All The Fans

DC Trivia #30: While watching ‘Batman‘ Christian Bale or Ben Affleck and now Robert Pattinson rocking the Batsuit, every guy has dreamt of donning it one fine day.

But now, while learning about the behind-the-scenes of the film, many must’ve also read how these stars have had problems with their super-heavy superhero suits.

In today’s trivia, we learn what all went in making the Christian Bale’s The Dark Knight Rises‘ Batsuit. We’d also see what all goes through to make that one costume and how’s it’s seriously a lot for an actor to carry around.

In a trivia published on Kickass facts, “The Batsuit consisted of 110 separate pieces. The base layer was made of a polyester mesh, utilized by the military and high-tech sports manufacturers due to its breathability and moisture-retaining properties; moulded pieces of flexible urethane were then attached to the mesh to form the overall body armour plating. Carbon fibre panels were placed inside the sections on the legs, chest and abdomen. The cowl was sculpted from a cast of Christian Bale’s face and head to become a perfect fit for Bale.”

Recently, Robert Pattinson opened up about his version of Batman to GQ and said, “You’ve seen this sort of lighter version, you’ve seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where’s my opening? Also, it’s a legacy part, right? I like that. There are so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it’s even happened. You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit. It’s different from when you’re doing apart and there’s a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it’s, I don’t know… It makes you a little kind of spicy.”

What are your thoughts about the same? Would the Batman fan in you, wear the costume after reading all the facts around the Bat-Suit? Please drop your thoughts in the comments section below.

