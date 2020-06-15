Amy Grant Shares Scar Pictures Post Her Heart Surgery With A Touching Note

‘The Queen Of The Christian pop’ Amy Grant successfully underwent ‘unanticipated’ heart surgery. Yesterday, she took to social media to thank her fans and posted shared some pictures.

Amy Grant took to Instagram and posted some pictures. It comprised of scar pictures of open-heart surgery and other featured her with a beautiful smile. Along with the pictures, she also penned a long note for her fans. In the note, she addressed her experience and the crisis of the pandemic.

“Hi everybody…. I know there is so much going on in the world right now. This is a crazy, broken, yet beautiful time. And in the midst of all of that – in the midst of all of our awareness and becoming and learning to love and see each other – I’ve had this really unique experience of having an unanticipated open heart surgery,” read first few lines of her note.

Check out the complete post below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The note further reads, “The only way I can explain my experience would be to ask you to imagine a non-runner who was signed up for a marathon. I didn’t want it, but I had to have it anyway and it was a week ago Wednesday. And as people heard about the surgery I started getting messages: “I’m praying for you” …“I’m praying for you”. People I worked with decades ago, people who have come to my concerts or listen to my music, my work family, people on social media, and my own friends and family all offered their prayers.”

For the unversed, Amy Grant had heart surgery to repair partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR), a congenital heart condition.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!