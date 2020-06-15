Mark Ruffalo Did THIS To Prep For HBO’s Show & It’s Similar To Making Bruce Banner Angry To Get The Hulk Out

Mark Ruffalo led HBO’s miniseries ‘I Know This Much Is True’ has come to an end, but there’s something very interesting related to it the fans should know. Not just the show fans, even Ruffalo’s fans should read this to know his level of dedication towards his work.

The last episode of the show was recently aired and its writer-director Derek Cianfrance has revealed a very interesting behind-the-scenes trivia including Mark Ruffalo. The ‘Hulk’ plays a double role in the show and he has to undergo physical changes for both of his characters – Thomas and Dominick.

For Thomas, Hulk had to lose 20 pounds of this weight which was achieved by a diet restricted to just 1,000 calories/day. For the first 16 weeks of the shoot, Mark was Thomas.

In a conversation with The Wrap, Derek Cianfrance said, “I guess you could say he was always a little bit hangry. He was eating an egg white for breakfast and just starving.”

Randomly, one day, Derek asked Mark Ruffalo to do 50 pushups before going into a scene. “He was a little out of breath, you know? He was smoking these cigarettes and struggling for his breath a little bit, and his chest was puffed out, and I noticed the vein in his neck was engorged,” he added.

This started happening regularly to which confused Ruffalo asked the reason and Derek replied, “I was like, ‘Well, you’re just becoming Dominick — this guy who’s just struggling for every breath. This guy with a barrel chest.’ So we shot for 17 weeks and I would have Mark do push-ups — he was doing probably 500 pushups a day.”

He also said, “Mark Ruffalo did pushups all the time between takes. It was always our way to get Mark into the zone as Dominick.”

