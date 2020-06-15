The much-hype ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ took place between Randy Orton and Edge, this Sunday. The match was a part of the pay-per-view, WWE Backlash. Unlike Wrestlemania 36, this face-off was quite an entertaining one but seems like it has taken a toll on Rated R superstar’s health.

Yes, unfortunately, Edge has suffered a severe injury during the match. The superstar has a reputation to put his body on the line, due to which his fans love him. But it’s the very reason, the superstar had to retire. Now, seems like there’s bad news for Edge’s yet again.

It is learnt that the Rated R superstar has suffered a torn tricep and all of the upcoming storylines are said to be affected. While the extent of damage is unknown, Edge could possibly take some time off from the action owing to recovery. Let’s hope that our beloved ‘spear machine’ gets back in the ring as soon as possible.

Speaking about his match against Randy Orton in Backlash, the superstar tasted a defeat to the hands of the viper.

Meanwhile, there’s a good news of all Indian fans as Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has announced the return of live Hindi commentary for WWE’s weekly flagship shows RAW, SmackDown and NXT plus all pay-per-view special events starting with Backlash airing on June 15.

WWE fans in India can tune-in to SONY TEN 3 channels to catch their favourite superstars in action with Hindi commentary, while SONY TEN 1 continues to be the destination for WWE with English commentary.

