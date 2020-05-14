Hasee Toh Phasee Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra’s 2014 Rom-Com

Hasee Toh Phasee Box Office: Released in 2014, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s romantic comedy was one of the much-loved films of the year. Although it didn’t fetch big moolah at the ticket windows, it was a profitable venture. It got itself marked with Plus verdict.

With names like Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap associated, Hasee Toh Phasee had a decent pre-release buzz. Also, Vishal-Shekhar’s music clicked big time with the audience. It took a start of 4.90 crores and wrapped up its lifetime run at 35.50 crores. Speaking about actors, both Sidharth and Parineeti were praised for their performances and even the chemistry was quite appealing.

Take a look at Hasee Toh Phasee’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 4.90 crores

Day 2- 6.30 crores

Day 3- 7.30 crores

First weekend-18.50 crores

Day 4- 2.90 crores

Day 5 to day 7- 7.15 crores

First week- 28.55 crores

Rest of the days- 6.95 crores (35.50 crores)

Lifetime- 35.50 crores

