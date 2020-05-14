When A Diwali Bomb Exploded In Amitabh Bachchan’s Hand & He Still Shot For Films Sharaabi & Inquilaab

Amitabh Bachchan has shared with fans on social media how a Diwali bomb had once exploded in his hand, following which the hand had to be restructured.

“Fingers … the most difficult element of the human body to restructure .. need movement continuously .. stop movement they become stiff .. I know .. blew my hand off with a Diwali bomb .. took me 2 months to move my thumb to my index finger !! .. and now how creative,” tweeted Amitabh Bachchan.

He recalled how he had to shoot despite the circumstances, because he had a couple of big films on the floors — “Inquilaab” and “Sharaabi”. Both films released in 1984.

“The Diwali bomb that exploded in my hand and blew it up .. and how restructuring it was a cumbersome process .. work continued .. hand wrapped in a kerchief for style .. or in the pocket for attitude .. but work continued .. as must it should ..Inquilab the first one .. a Madras production .. and Sharaabi the other .. great behind the scenes, stories for both the films .. now not prudent to talk about them .. they are best unwritten and undisclosed,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan in his blog.

Right now, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s slice of life dramedy “Gulabo Sitabo” is releasing on Amazon Prime on June 12. Calling the digital release a “challenge”, the actor tweeted: “Joined Film Ind., in 1969 .. in 2020 .. its 51 years !! .. seen many changes and challenges .. NOW another CHALLENGE .. DIGITAL RELEASE of my film GULABO SITABO !! June 12 Amazon Prime 200+ country’s .. THAT IS AMAZING! Honoured to be a part of yet another change.”

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, “Gulabo Sitabo” also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

