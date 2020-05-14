Actor Pulkit Samrat got a 10 on 10 on his look in his latest post on social media. The actor has been very active on the photo sharing app since he started practising social distancing.

Pulkit Samrat took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a TikTok video using a filter “rate your look”. Using the filter, Pulkit got a “10/10”.

The actor also shared a photograph of himself with his rumoured girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda. In the image, the rumoured couple are sitting on a golf cart and are seen smiling at the camera.

Pulkit captioned the picture: “Chalein (do we make a move)?”

To which, Kriti replied in the comment section: “Chalo (let’s go).”

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are ardent social media users. The two keep sharing glimpses of their personal lives with fans and followers on the photo-sharing website.

The love birds have been spending their quarantine together. Pulkit has even wore the chef’s apron and has been sharing some great pictures of the food he has been cooking. Kriti had even shared a picture of hers, Pulkit and their pawdorable friend.

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were co-stars in Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper “Pagalpanti, which also starred John Abraham and Urvashi Rautela. The duo will be seen together again in Bejoy Nambiar’s “Taish”. The film is slated to release next year.

