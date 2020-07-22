Gangs Of Wasseypur Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Anurag Kashyap’s Cult Thriller

Gangs Of Wasseypur Box Office: Released in 2012, this Anurag Kashyap directorial needs no introduction. Featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others in key roles, the film redefined the crime thrillers in Bollywood.

Upon its release, Gangs Of Wasseypur opened to highly positive reviews. It fetched praises for Anurag Kashyap’s out-of-the-box and realistic filmmaking. The film was acknowledged for bringing rawness to the big screens, instead of portraying typical slow-motion crime scenes.

Despite so much critical acclaim, the film didn’t make that much of money at the box office and was just a moderate success. It gained a well-deserved cult status in the last few years, after its digital run. In its theatrical run, GOW made 26.50 crores.

Take a look at the daily breakdown of Gangs Of Wasseypur:

Day 1- 3.03 crores

Day 2- 3.50 crores

Day 3- 4 crores

First weekend- 10.53 crores

Day 4 to Day 7- 6.95 crores

First week- 17.48 crores

Second week- 3.41 crores

Third week- 2.50 crores (23.39 crores)

Post third week- 3.11 crores

Lifetime- 26.50 crores

