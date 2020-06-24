Ek Tha Tiger Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s 2012 Thriller

Ek Tha Tiger Box Office: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger released amidst huge craze back in 2013. The Kabir Khan directed film was an Independence Day release and hence enjoyed an earth-shattering opening of 32.92 crores. The word of mouth of the film was just decent but because the craze was huge, Ek Tha Tiger ended up crossing the 100 crores mark in its first extended weekend itself.

The collections remained fairly steady and Ek Tha Tiger enjoyed a lifetime business of 198 crores. It missed the 200 crores mark by a little margin but was declared a Super-Hit at the Box Office.

Here’s the daily breakdown of Ek Tha Tiger:

Day 1: 32.92 crores

Day 2: 14.55 crores

Day 3: 12.80 crores

Day 4: 16.78 crores

Day 5: 23 crores

First Weekend: 100.05 crores

Day 6: 20 crores

Day 7: 16 crores

Day 8: 10.20 crores

Day 9: 6.50 crores

First Week: 152.75 crores

Day 10: 4.50 crores

Day 11: 6.3 crores

Day 12: 9.3 crores

Day 13: 2.90 crores

Day 14: 2.60 crores

Day 15: 2.40 crores

Day 16: 2 crores

Second Week: 30 crores

Day 17: 1.35 crore

Day 18: 2.35 crores

Day 19: 3.20 crores

Day 20: 0.90 crore

Day 21: 0.75 crore

Day 22: 1.05 crore

Day 23: 0.90 crore

Third Week: 10.5 crores

Fourth Week: 3.22 crores

Post Fourth Week: 1.53 crore

Total: 198 crores

