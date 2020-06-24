Ek Tha Tiger Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s 2012 Thriller

Ek Tha Tiger Box Office: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger released amidst huge craze back in 2013. The Kabir Khan directed film was an Independence Day release and hence enjoyed an earth-shattering opening of 32.92 crores. The word of mouth of the film was just decent but because the craze was huge, Ek Tha Tiger ended up crossing the 100 crores mark in its first extended weekend itself.
The collections remained fairly steady and Ek Tha Tiger enjoyed a lifetime business of 198 crores. It missed the 200 crores mark by a little margin but was declared a Super-Hit at the Box Office.
Here’s the daily breakdown of Ek Tha Tiger:
Day 1: 32.92 crores
Day 2: 14.55 crores
Day 3: 12.80 crores
Day 4: 16.78 crores
Day 5: 23 crores
First Weekend: 100.05 crores
Day 6: 20 crores
Day 7: 16 crores
Day 8: 10.20 crores
Day 9: 6.50 crores
First Week: 152.75 crores
Day 10: 4.50 crores
Day 11: 6.3 crores
Day 12: 9.3 crores
Day 13: 2.90 crores
Day 14: 2.60 crores
Day 15: 2.40 crores
Day 16: 2 crores
Second Week: 30 crores
Day 17: 1.35 crore
Day 18: 2.35 crores
Day 19: 3.20 crores
Day 20: 0.90 crore
Day 21: 0.75 crore
Day 22: 1.05 crore
Day 23: 0.90 crore
Third Week: 10.5 crores
Fourth Week: 3.22 crores
Post Fourth Week: 1.53 crore
Total: 198 crores
