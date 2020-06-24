Kahaani Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Vidya Balan’s 2012 Surprise Hit

Kahaani Box Office: The Sujoy Ghosh directorial was one of the sleeper hits of 2012. Featuring Vidya Balan in a lead role, the film revamped the market for mystery thrillers in Bollywood.

Kahaani got itself surrounded by a bit of controversy due to its unique promotional strategy but the content did all the talking upon its release. The film received highly positive reviews from both critics and the audience.

Kahaani took an average start of 2.95 crores but grew substantially due to positive word-of-mouth. It ended up collecting 59.26 crores in a theatrical run.

Take a look at Kahaani’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 2.95 crores

Day 2- 4.40 crores

Day 3- 6.58 crores

First weekend- 13.93 crores

Day 4- 4 crores

Day 5- 2.70 crores

Day 6- 2 crores

Day 7- 1.55 crores

First week- 24.18 crores

Second week- 12.97 crores (37.15 crores)

Third week- 9 crores (46.15 crores)

Fourth week- 6 crores (52.15 crores)

Fifth week- 4 crores (56.15 crores)

Sixth week- 2.50 crores (58.65 crores)

Post sixth week- 0.61 crores

Lifetime- 59.26 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!