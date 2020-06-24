Aashiqui Fame Anu Aggarwal RECALLS The Time When Doctors Gave Up On Her Life

Aashiqui (1990) starring Anu Aggarwal and Rahul Roy is considered a cult film in Bollywood. It kick-started the hardcore romance era in the Bollywood industry. Despite such a fascinating success, Gazab Tamasha actress suddenly disappeared from the industry.

Anu Aggarwal was one of the most popular actresses of the 90s. Besides her acting, she was one emerging actress at that point in time.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Anu opened about her fatal accident that took place back in 1999 and when doctors told the actress that she would only survive for three more years.

Trending

“The accident happened in 1999 and with that doctors said she won’t live. She will survive for hardly 3 years, but then I was certain I could heal. Then everything I had learned I applied on myself and healed myself. Then, I started yoga therapy for slum kids, and then I was later recognised by other organisations where I gave talks,” added Anu.

Talking about racism, Anu revealed she once left the shoot midway because was told to do White makeup and said, “It is very important for people to look within and to realise where they are at. Education is so important for this. For instance, my first modelling job, I walked in and he puts white makeup on me and I just walked out of the shoot. The agency then called me and asked me what happened and I told them ‘listen when you signed me, this is the way I looked, you chose me, so what happened now?’ They tried to explain to me how I needed to look fair and I told them that then they should get a fair model.”

This has been one hell of a ride for Anu Aggarwal but she survived it like a true warrior!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!