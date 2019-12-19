Dabangg 3 is now less than a day away from release. The much-awaited film starring Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey will hit the cinemas tomorrow. It’s the 3rd installment of immensely popular Dabangg franchise and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep in lead. The film has been directed by Prabhudheva and will release in multiple languages i.e. Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Here’s how the film is doing as far as the pre-release buzz is concerned:

Reach

Dabangg franchise has got huge mass appeal which obviously means it has got even more visibility all over. The 3rd installment of the film will release amidst great fanfare especially in small cities and single screen dominated areas.

Dabangg reaches out to Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 areas and that’s something really special about the film.

I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 9/10.

Buzz

Dabangg 3’s trailer has been loved by the masses but its music has been a letdown. A couple of songs have done well but they can’t be called chartbusters. Nevertheless, the fans of Salman Khan are in huge numbers and an entertainer like Dabangg 3 is all they want.

The film hasn’t been promoted just fairly but it still has managed huge buzz all over.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 7.25/10.

Overall, the film is riding high on hype before its release. But it has its own struggles at the Box Office. It’s a non-holiday release which will mean it won’t get a bumper start all over. Also, there’s unrest in several parts of the country due to protests against the recently passed CAB bill which has affected the advance booking as well.

Dabangg 3 will be targetting 30 crores mark for Day 1 at the domestic Box Office.

