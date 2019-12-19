Video Of Deepika Padukone Talking To Her Lil Fan Is Going Viral For All The Right Reasons

Earlier today, filmmaker Karan Johar unveiled the biggest news of the day that Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday are coming together for Shakun Batra’s next film. The Chhapaak actress wore a beautiful printed Sabyasachi saree to the award function last night and was looking ethereal.

During the award function, Deepika was talking to a young girl; holding her by wrapping her arms and asking her questions. The Chhapaak actress has already met this adorable kid and hence was asking her questions like, what does she want to become when she grows up and where does she study and is in which class.

Deepika then offered her to sit next to her and asked her where her mother is, to which she pointed out at her mother and went to seek permission from her to sit next to Deepika. How cute, isn’t it!

Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, Deepika has already started with the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak. Although she had to cancel her Delhi promotion amid the CAA protests in Delhi.

Video courtesy: Viral Bhayani

