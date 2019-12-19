Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan! Here’s Are The FIRST Pictures From Chhota Nawab’s Birthday Bash

The youngest Pataudi is turning three tomorrow and yes, we are talking about the most papped celebrity of 2019, Taimur Ali Khan. Mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and father Saif Ali Khan is throwing a grand bash for their beloved son, Taimur today and guests like Karan Johar and Karisma Kapoor have already made their entries to the venue.

Kareena last week revealed how Taimur wants to birthday cakes on his birthday, one of Santa and the other one is of Hulk. She said, “Taimur’s birthday plans…. we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!’”

Taimur’s birthday party is Christmas theme-based and he was seen wearing a black tee and white jeans with cowboy boots.

Take a look at the first pictures from his birthday party:

















Taimur’s cousin, Inaya Naumi Kemmu is accompanied by her mother, Soha Ali Khan. Karan Johar accompanied his son, Yash Johar to the party. Kareena’s sister accompanied her son, Kiaan and daughter Samaira with mother, Babita. Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh accompanied their two sons to the party!

Taimur’s birthday is definitely one heck of a star-studded affair. We can’t wait to see more pictures from the party.

Picture & video courtesy: Manav Manglani

