Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown November 2019 RESULTS: It Takes Akshay Kumar To Beat Akshay Kumar!

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown November 2019 RESULTS: With some old songs and some new from the old movies, we are here with the results of November 2019’s ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown‘. With the addition of a new Akshay Kumar song Sauda Khara Khara from Good Newwz & a couple from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 let’s see what has been the changes as compared to last month.

This month’s been a tough call for the top three tracks. We’ve finally a song that has dethroned Kesari’s Teri Mitti & it’s yet another Akshay Kumar song. Sauda Khara Khara from Good Newwz has emerged as the winner with 25.7% of the total votes.

Teri Mitti is still on 2nd rank with 25.28% and just a couple of votes behind this month’s champion. Salman Khan’s Munna Badnaam Hua has acquired 3rd position with 24.58% of the votes. This makes the top 3 songs very close to each other.

Watch for the list below to know where the other songs stand.

Here was the result for the Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown of November. Stick to this space to see what songs make to the next month and how many new are included in it.

