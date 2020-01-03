Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 14: Has A Huge Drop From 1st To 2nd Week

After a reasonably good week when 126.55 crores came in, Dabangg 3 saw a major drop post that. The collections went just a little over 20 crores in the second week and with that the overall collections stand at 147.80 crores*.

Not that this was entirely surprising as the cracks were visible during the first week itself when the collections were erratic on and off the holidays. As a matter of fact if not for the New Year festivities resulting in partial holidays of sorts during the second week, the collections may well have been 4-5 crores lesser for the Prabhudeva directed film.

Nonetheless, the film has still done somewhat okay to at least make a move towards the 150 crores mark. Saaho stands at 148.50 crores and Dabangg 3 should be able to go past that. Its next three targets would be Kesari [153 crores], Total Dhamaal [154.30 crores] and Chhichhore [150.36 crores] lifetime and one waits to see if these films can be surpassed by the Salman Khan starrer.

In the Top-10 grossers charts of 2019, Gully Boy stands at No. 10 position with 149.31 crores to its name. That would be the ultimate target for Dabangg 3 to surpass so that it can make it to the Top-10 list.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

