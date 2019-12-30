Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 10: Salman Khan Starrer Is Better On Sunday, Though Overall Weekend Is Low

Dabangg 3 had a low second weekend at the box office, though it wasn’t entirely surprising. After all, even though the opening day of the film was 24.50 crores, the fall was rapid with Thursday turning out to be 7 crores. Post that it would have been miraculous indeed for the Salman Khan starrer to sustain during the second weekend. Well, it didn’t really turn out to be the case as second Friday stayed on to be low and then not much jump was evidenced on either Saturday or Sunday.

The film collected 5 crores* more and with this the overall total of the Prabhudeva directed affair has reached 138.55 crores*. The film would collect some more moolah in the current week, which means it would be closely competing with three more films which are just a little above it in the overall lifetime charts. These films are Super 30 [146.10 crores], Dream Girl [139.70 crores] and Gully Boy [139.38 crores], and each one of these should ideally be surpassed in the final tally of Dabangg 3.

Eventually, it may turn out to be a closely fought battle between Dabangg 3 and Good Newwz, both of which may end up having similar lifetime, though cost of making of the latter is far lower.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

