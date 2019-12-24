Dabangg 3 Box Office: Bags 5th Highest Monday Of 2019; Housefull 4 & War Top The List

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is enjoying a decent run at the ticket windows but isn’t matching the stature of the superstar. Although, it faced a dent in collections due to anti-CAA and NRC protests, the mixed audience reactions assured of no miraculous jump in collections either.

Dabangg 3 was touted to enter 100 crore club in the first weekend itself, but failed in doing so. As of now, i.e. after 4 days’ theatrical run, the movie stands at the total of 91.85 crores by adding 10.70 crores on first Monday. With such a number on day 4, D3 has made its place amongst the top 5 Mondays of 2019.

Let’s take a look at the highest Mondays of 2019:

Housefull 4– 34.56 crores

War- 20.60 crores

Kabir Singh– 17.54 crores

Saaho (Hindi)- 14.20 crores

Dabangg 3– 10.70 crores

Uri: The Surgical Strike– 10.51 crores

Total Dhamaal– 9.85 crores

Bharat– 9.20 crores

Mission Mangal– 8.91 crores

Gully Boy– 8.65 crores

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 has been trimmed by almost nine minutes as the film was critcised for being too long with a duration of over two hours. The film reportedly has too many songs and was criticised majorly because it served as a hindrance in the narrative.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the producers of Dabangg 3 decided to shorten the film by nine minutes from the second day of its release. Theatres were instructed to play the revised version with immediate effect.

