Baaghi 3: Shraddha Kapoor Ends The Year On A Productive Note! Deets Inside

Shraddha Kapoor who marked the year 2019 with her back to back successful films like Saaho and Chhichhore, has wrapped up shooting for the last day of the year for Baaghi 3. The movie stars Tiger Shroff in lead, and is being directed by Ahmed Khan.

Recently, the actress returned after completing the 1st schedule of Baaghi 3 in Serbia. The actress has had no time for herself as she is occupied with her projects.

Shraddha took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her team captioning it, “Last shooting day of the year with my lovely, amazing, beautiful & super fun girls. Love you!!!

The actress has been juggling between projects, she completed Serbia’s first schedule of Baaghi 3, came back to Mumbai for the promotions of Street Dancer and now again shooting for Baaghi 3.

Undoubtedly, fans are eagerly waiting to watch Shraddha Kapoor in her next with her new avatar. The amount of love she is being able to generate has helped her achieve so much so fast. With her upcoming projects like Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer, Shraddha will be effervescent and spontaneous ready to win hearts all over again.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D’Souza and in Baaghi franchise Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff. Both of these movies are slated to hit the screen early next year.

