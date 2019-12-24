The MDL Beasts Music Festival that recently took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and saw who’s who from the entertainment industry across the globe. While we also saw Sonam Kapoor in attendance, the event was dedicated to promote tourism in the country. Sonam’s presence did not go well with Diet Prada, who took to Internet to bash the celebs and accused them of promoting it just for ‘cashing big fat cheques.’

Diet Prada, known for calling out designers and celebs for plagiarism in the fashion industry, shifted their gaze and has called out many celebs including Sonam, Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Alessandra Ambrosio and Joan Smalls. they said that the celebs flooded in the festival to have a good time ignoring the human rights crisis in the country.

The accusations in no time reached Sonam, who took to her Instagram to clarify her stand on the controversy. She wrote, “Let’s agree to disagree, let’s appreciate that the whole world is a shithole right now and any positive step forward is something that I want to celebrate. I was treated with immense respect and love as a Hindu brown female actor.” She wrote the note by sharing Diet Prada’s post.

To this message by Sonam, Diet Prada replied and wrote, “Typical tone deaf responses by celebrities who receive preferential treatment.” They also shared a video of a brown girl who was sexually harassed at the festival He wrote, “@sonamkapoor , here is a brown girl at MDLBeast attendance who wasn’t ‘treated with immense respect’ as you were in the VIP section.”

Diet Prada went on full force on the controversy and dug out an old tweet by Sonam where she spoke about LGBTQ rights. They also shared screengrabs where they spoke to the other celebs present at the music festival.

