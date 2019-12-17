Dabangg 3 Box Office Advance Booking (3 Days Before Release): Salman Khan Starrer Is Picking Up The Pace!

Salman Khan is all set to treat his massive fan base with the upcoming film, Dabangg 3. The movie directed by Prabhudheva, stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep amongst others, and is enjoying the massive pre-release buzz. The Salman Khan mania is already being witnessed in terms of the advance bookings for the movie, which is all set to witness its theatrical release this Friday.

Check out how the major centres across the country are trending in terms of the advance booking of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3:

Mumbai

Salman Khan and Gaiety Galaxy, Bandra have an inseparable bond. Well, that’s exactly what can be witnessed in terms of the advance bookings, as the tickets are already filling fast at the theatre. In terms of the rest of the cinema halls, Dabangg 3 is picking up pace with overall 10-15% shows filling fast.

Delhi & NCR

The craze seems to be leveling up in Delhi & NCR too as the awareness of the advance bookings being initiated, is spreading. The Salman Khan starrer is witnessing around 15-20% shows that are in oranges or filling fast. As the release day comes closer, the numbers are only expected to witness a huge jump.

Bengaluru

Things seem to be running at a low pace in Bengaluru as the shows only appear to be filling fast in the range of 5-10%. However, considering that the area is Kiccha Sudeep’s hometown, better results were expected but also, the movie is releasing in regional languages. So, that’s also to be taken into consideration.

Hyderabad

Another major centre and things seem to be picking up here too. So far, Hyderabad is witnessing trends in the range of 10-15% and with a good number of 3 days left, there’s nothing to worry so far.

Chennai & Pune

Both the cities are dull at this point, but barely 5% shows being in oranges or filling fast.

