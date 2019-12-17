Dabangg 3: Salman Khan, Prabhudheva & Team Drive The Crowd Crazy As They Groove To ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’; See Video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took his “Dabangg 3” promotions down South, and painted the city in Chulbul Pandey’s hues, with a rocking performance in the city.

Salman Khan was joined by the film’s director Prabhudeva and Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who plays villain in the film, he shook a leg on the beats of the film’s anthemic number, Munna Badnam”.

“Dabangg 3” is set to release on December 20, and Salman is focussed on kicking off a South India publicity blitz for the film in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

This has been prompted by his decision to release the film in four languages. Apart from the original Hindi version, the film will also release in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

At the promotional event, Salman Khan hit full form as Chulbul Pandey and, along with Prabhudeva and Sudeep, made the crowd go wild as he flaunted the popular hook step of the song.

“Dabangg 3” is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!