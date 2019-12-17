Dabangg 3 Actor Salman Khan To Celebrate His Birthday With THIS Special Person

Salman Khan is all set for the release of his action-cop drama, Dabangg 3. He will be entertaining the audience again with his notorious cop character, Chulbul Pandey. The film is all set to hit the screens on December 20, 2019.

The excitement is double as after Dabangg’s release, a few days later, the superstar will celebrate his 54th birthday. Fans are pretty excited to know what will be Salman’s plans for his birthday this year. So what are his plans for this birthday? Well, read on!

In an interview with Miss Malini, the Kick actor was asked about his plans on December 27, 2019. Khan said, “There are no plans for my birthday. My sister Arpita (Sharma) is pregnant, so I’m going to spend time with her.”

Salman Khan completed 30 years in the film industry. So what is that he learned in these 3 decades of his acting career? Bhai answered, “Hard work in the right direction always pays off. It is very difficult to know what is the right direction. You can be the hardest working person out there but if you are working in the wrong direction, it doesn’t pay off.”

Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep in pivotal roles. After D3, Salman will be seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Disha Patani.

Are you planning to watch Dabangg 3 this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.

