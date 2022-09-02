Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra took a very good start at the box office but witnessed a sharp fall on day 2. It’s nothing new as the film which happens to be a mid-week release, goes down like anything if the start has been big. Let’s know in detail, how the much-awaited Tamil entertainer fared on Thursday.

Announced way back in 2019, fans had high hopes for the film. As Vikram is known for bringing something unique every time with his acting, this too became one of the most-talked-about projects in the Kollywood industry. Sadly, it is just receiving average reviews so far, with many bashing the film for unnecessary romance angle and dragged screenplay.

As per the updated box office numbers, Cobra made 17.30 crores nett on day 1 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada). On day 2, it witnessed a sharp decline of as much as 63% and the collections stood at 6 crores* as per early estimates. The Indian total stands at 23.30 crores*. It’s really an alarming sign for the makers and all eyes are now set on how much it will pick up from today’s evening shows as the weekend mode will be on.

As we mentioned above, many viewers are complaining about Cobra’s dragged screenplay, considering the runtime of 3 hours and 3 minutes. Taking into consideration of the audience’s view, the makers have trimmed the film by 20 minutes. The trimmed version has been played in theatres since yesterday evening (only in Southern states).

Helmed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, Roshan Matthew and others.

