Chhapaak Box Office Day 7: Has Collections Primarily From Key Multiplexes

Chhapaak Box Office Day 7: Deepika Padukone starrer saw collections primarily from key multiplexes as it collected 28 crores* in its first week at the box office. Though the film took an as expected start on Friday with 4.77 crores coming in, the momentum that it needed to gain from thereon wasn’t really there. The film did benefit from partial holidays right through Monday to Wednesday. However, on Thursday it went low again and as a result the collections after the first week are overall ordinary.

Ideally, the first week collections should have come from the first weekend itself as that would have indicated acceptance from a larger segment of audiences. However for now it is only elite which seems to have stepped in for the film with a majority of audiences choosing a far more commercial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Deepika Padukone has seen critical appreciation for her part in Chhapaak and next up she would be seen in a far more mainstream film ’83 with Ranveer Singh. Promotion of the Kabir Khan directed film has already begun and that should see her get back in action in a far bigger way.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

